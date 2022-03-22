Zeal & Ardor - Zeal & Ardor

Yet more proof that Zeal & Ardor are a uniquely special prospect.

Published: 2:14 pm, May 30, 2022 Words: Dan Harrison.

If you’re looking for music that doesn’t stick to well beaten, lazy paths, Zeal & Ardor are mighty fine guides.

On their third, self-titled album, there’s a sense of dramatic flair that cuts through the noise. A transformative experience, from its opening track, it’s a record driven by its own mood. Tense, tightly wrought and demanding attention, it weaves its own weird and wonderful world.

Daring to go big when others are quite happy to stay home, it’s yet more proof that Zeal & Ardor are a uniquely special prospect.