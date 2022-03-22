Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Zeal & Ardor - Zeal & Ardor

Yet more proof that Zeal & Ardor are a uniquely special prospect.
Label: MVKA
Released: 22nd March 2022
Rating: ★★★★
Zeal & Ardor - Zeal & Ardor
Published: 2:14 pm, May 30, 2022Words: Dan Harrison.

If you’re looking for music that doesn’t stick to well beaten, lazy paths, Zeal & Ardor are mighty fine guides. 

On their third, self-titled album, there’s a sense of dramatic flair that cuts through the noise. A transformative experience, from its opening track, it’s a record driven by its own mood. Tense, tightly wrought and demanding attention, it weaves its own weird and wonderful world. 

Daring to go big when others are quite happy to stay home, it’s yet more proof that Zeal & Ardor are a uniquely special prospect.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Memphis May Fire: "I've never regretted a moment of vulnerability"
Alexisonfire have announced a UK tour for October
Taking Back Sunday: "It feels no time has passed at all"
PUPPY have shared a new 90s computer game video for 'Glacial'
Vukovi have announced a new album, 'Nula'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing