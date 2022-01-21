Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Yard Act - The Overload

Acerbic, immediate, playful and sharp, ‘The Overload’ is whip-smart.
Label: Island
Released: 21st January 2022
Rating: ★★★★★
Published: 4:39 pm, March 10, 2022Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

On paper, Yard Act would probably sound a bit rubbish. A clattering, post-punk indie rattle - part band, part performance art - often performed through the prism of characters who feel in some way objectionable; it’s certainly not cookie-cutter stuff. 

On record, though, it’s fucking fantastic. Acerbic, immediate, playful and sharp, ‘The Overload’ is whip-smart but never pretentious with it. On the strength of their earliest soundings, one could be forgiven for worrying they had one trick that would run cold across a full-length, but again, that’s painfully wide of the mark in practice. A collection of vignettes - a running narrative of one-liners and challenging ideas - it’s an album of depth and consideration. 

Yard Act might not be like the other bands, but that only makes them all the more essential.

