Album review

While She Sleeps - Sleeps Society

For a band already on the top of their game, it promises to be transformative.
Label:
Released: 16th April 2021
Rating: ★★★★
While She Sleeps - Sleeps Society
Published: 2:54 pm, June 03, 2021Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Ever since Architects went to the top of the charts with ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’, it’s felt like the boundaries for heavy music might have expanded again. Sure, it’s currently easier to score a chart-topping album than at any point in recent memory - effectively now a one-week snapshot of who has run the best pre-order campaign - but it’s still a significant landmark for any band. 

Into that world, ‘Sleeps Society’ feels like the record that could once again level up the broader perception of While She Sleeps. Long since proven within their own world, it sounds perfectly poised for expanded horizons. It’s not just the appearance of gateway rock icon Simon Neil on the vital and honest ‘Nervous’, either. Loz Taylor has never sounded this strong - able to handle melody and taut, controlled aggression with equal force. 

‘Sleeps Society’ is a record that finds the perfect mix of all things. For a band already on the top of their game, it promises to be transformative.

