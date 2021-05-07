Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Weezer - Van Weezer

Label: Crush Music/Atlantic Records
Released: 7th May 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 2:52 pm, June 03, 2021Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

It’s probably not the accepted line to take on such matters, but while everyone is so keen to reminisce about Weezer’s first phase - those iconic first two albums that have become critical sacred cows - the period that came after had something about it too. Shiny, fun, often ridiculous - what the more polished, brighter albums between green and red lost in lo-fi charm, they found in their larger-than-life spirit. 

That’s the energy that ‘Van Weezer’ basks in. Their second full-length in a matter of months, it’s a record planned from before the pandemic but arrives as we (hopefully) start to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Starting with a satisfying crunch and several side-orders of textbook melody, it soon descends into a world of gigantic 80s hair metal riffs. 

Always delivered with a wink and a smile, it may not be the Weezer you’d show off to your mates, but it’s almost certainly the one you’ll listen to for a much-needed serotonin hit.

