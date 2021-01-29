Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Weezer - OK Human

Their strongest offering since 2016’s ‘White Album’.
Label:
Released: 29th January 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Weezer - OK Human
Published: 4:06 pm, February 16, 2021Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

New Weezer records often come with a sense of trepidation, and rightly so. It’s hard to think of a band with a more uneven discography, but in recent years they’ve shown the shoots of something better. 

2016’s ‘White Album’ was genuinely good - at least by the standards of modern Weezer - and ‘OK Human’ is most certainly their strongest offering since. 

With plenty of warmth and little of Rivers Cuomo’s tendency to fly off on a flight of fancy, even the sort of ridiculous ‘Grapes Of Wrath’ is genuinely endearing. 

A touch less polish, and some might even be suggesting Weezer were back on form.

