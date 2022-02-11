Weatherstate - Never Better

If you’re a fan of a bit of salt alongside your sugar, ‘Never Better’ could well be worth a bite.

Published: 2:12 pm, May 30, 2022 Words: Dan Harrison.

It’s easy to take a band like Weatherstate and reduce them to a simple formula - UK punks who know how to deliver a certain sound, and do it with a reassuring confidence. That’s a basic take that only skims over the surface of new album ‘Never Better’, though. Delve a bit deeper, and there’s something going on here.

Often raw in a way so many of their peers would polish away, there’s a grit to their melody too. While that may not be for everyone, when it works, it’s effective. ‘Normality’ is rough round the edges, often straining at its own limitations, while the Grease gone punk sway of ‘Never Getting Better’ is genuinely great.

If you’re a fan of a bit of salt alongside your sugar, ‘Never Better’ could well be worth a bite.