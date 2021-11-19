Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Weakened Friends - Quitter

‘Quitter’ is not only a musical triumph but also one of human resilience and resolve.
Label: Big Scary Monsters
Released: 19th November 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 12:45 pm, February 09, 2022Words: Rob Mair.

Life in a mid-tier band is often far from glamorous, and Weakened Friends know that more than most. The Portland trio has encountered numerous obstacles, from sexist soundmen to band-member changes and airline woes, many of which are worked through on second full-length ‘Quitter’.

Whether it’s talking about burnout on lead single ‘Quitter’ or existing in a capitalist machine on ‘Spew’, ‘Quitter’ paints a picture of a band treading water as they fight to stay afloat.

Nevertheless, Weakened Friends seem to take some enjoyment, however scant, from this chaos – after all, they have an EP called ‘Gloomy Tunes’ under the belts. Here, however, they’ve perfectly married lyricist Sonia Sturino’s pessimistic and self-deprecating worldview with some devilishly infectious indie-punk, resulting in their finest selection of songs to date. ‘Tunnels’, for example, might deal with anxiety and awkwardness, but you’ll be hard pushed to find a finer chorus in 2021, while opener ‘Bargain Bin’ is a lyrically frayed but musically lush mid-paced standout.

And, just when Weakened Friends find themselves staring into the abyss, instead of freefalling to their doom, Sturino leads her charges to salvation with ‘The Last Ten’, a winning reminder of all the small joys that life and being in a band brings. “The last ten of my life/feels wasted if I don’t try,” affirms Sturino in a perfect moment of clarity, dusting herself off from the setbacks and facing up to the enormous potential within the group.

In an album that confronts hardships head on – and mercifully not in a ‘woe is me’ pity party – the conclusion that “This could all be worth something” feels revelatory. It means ‘Quitter’ is not only a musical triumph but also one of human resilience and resolve.

