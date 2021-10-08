Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

We Are Scientists – Huffy

The boys continue their streak of solidly good records.
Label: 100% Records
Released: 8th October 2021
Rating: ★★★
We Are Scientists – Huffy
Published: 11:17 am, October 13, 2021Words: Josh Williams.

For a band seven albums in, you’d expect We Are Scientists to be running out of steam but their new album ‘Huffy’ proves this is very much not the case with ten tracks of tip-top quality tunes. 

Opener ‘You’ve Lost Your Shit’ invokes the Kim Wilde classic ‘Kids in America’ to great effect with the New York duo in top form. Single ‘Contact High’ is an instant WAS classic which will sit right at home in their banging live shows while the 2020 single ‘I Cut My Own Hair’ is the sort of indie rock banger that just yearns for the stage.

It’s not just their trademark indie that Keith Murray and Chris Cain are selling with this record though, there’s also the countrified ‘Bought Myself A Grave’ which eventually turns into electronic smooth strawberry jam. Not to mention the rather sweet ‘Just Education’ proving a highlight on an album full of them.

The boys continue their streak of solidly good records.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Check out Sleigh Bells' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Cyndi Lauper, Deftones, Madonna and more
Thrice: "I think about hope a lot"
Colleen Green: "I'm trying to figure out how to take responsibility for my own happiness"
Pulled Apart By Horses have revealed an April 2022 UK tour
Check out The Offspring's new video for 'The Opioid Diaries'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing