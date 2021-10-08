We Are Scientists – Huffy

Published: 11:17 am, October 13, 2021 Words: Josh Williams.

For a band seven albums in, you’d expect We Are Scientists to be running out of steam but their new album ‘Huffy’ proves this is very much not the case with ten tracks of tip-top quality tunes.

Opener ‘You’ve Lost Your Shit’ invokes the Kim Wilde classic ‘Kids in America’ to great effect with the New York duo in top form. Single ‘Contact High’ is an instant WAS classic which will sit right at home in their banging live shows while the 2020 single ‘I Cut My Own Hair’ is the sort of indie rock banger that just yearns for the stage.

It’s not just their trademark indie that Keith Murray and Chris Cain are selling with this record though, there’s also the countrified ‘Bought Myself A Grave’ which eventually turns into electronic smooth strawberry jam. Not to mention the rather sweet ‘Just Education’ proving a highlight on an album full of them.

The boys continue their streak of solidly good records.