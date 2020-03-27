Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud

Published: 5:33 pm, July 28, 2020 Words: Jamie MacMillan.

“Where do you go when your mind starts to lose its perfected shape?” mourns Katie Crutchfield, better known to the world as Waxahatchee, on the closing title track. It is a question that runs through all of ‘Saint Cloud’, a record born from change and shifting emotional territories. That feeling of change extends to the sonic landscape too. Gone are the loud outbursts of ‘Out In The Storm’, vanquished too are the eccentricities of ‘Ivy Tripp’. In their place, a sense of calm and self-exploration on a journey that feels like it is happening both literally and spiritually.

Written in the immediate aftermath of a decision to go sober, ‘Saint Cloud’ deals with addiction, loss of control and a battle for Crutchfield’s very soul on the sensational ‘War’. Whether it is accepting what is in her power to affect (‘Can’t Do Much’), giving herself a personal pep talk (‘Fire’) or embracing those early days of recovery when time passes too slowly (‘Lilacs’), it is a voyage through her mind. It has a real ‘staring out of the window’ vibe to it, with each track coalescing slowly around a single strand before wrapping tightly around the wider themes.

Distinctly quieter than her previous work, the Americana-tinged reflections act as a huge step-change for Waxahatchee and the record is all the stronger for it. Every song seems to exist in its own distinct location, and paints an evocative picture of her state of mind. By the time the gorgeous closing track that gives the album its name reaches its finale, it’s obvious that a resolution, of sorts, has been reached even if the final destination still remains unclear. A fascinating journey continues.