Walter Etc. - Dark Comedy Performance Piece Of My Life

Published: 5:25 pm, July 28, 2020 Words: Rob Mair.

It's been quite the recent ride for Walter Etc.'s Dustin Hayes. From rebranding his longstanding folk-punk act Walter Mitty & His Makeshift Orchestra to moving back to his native California from Oregon, the latter part of the last decade has been marked by personal and professional upheaval.

Still, his re-badged Walter Etc. emerged triumphant with 2017's excellent 'Gloom Cruise'. Produced by Jeff Rosenstock and blessed with a breezy vibe, its easy hooks belied stories of stifled suburban living. Yet more personal strife was to follow – and that's the focus of 'Dark Comedy Performance Piece of My Life'.

It's an album that retains much of the laid-back charm of 'Gloom Cruise', even if the subject matter – the breakup of Hayes' long-term relationship and the soul-searching, existential crisis and growth that followed – is more pointedly personal. The result is something like a Tim Kasher concept record, if Kasher was a self-confessed stoner, had a penchant for hand-drawn artwork and spent all his free time surfing.

Recorded in Philadelphia and helmed by Modern Baseball's Ian Farmer, 'Dark Comedy Performance…' sees Hayes pushing his sound far beyond his established borders, incorporating spoken word ('Punk With An Ex') and choral acapella (‘Cheer Up, Walter'). There are also plenty of heavily skewed surf-pop numbers such as 'Baloo Take Me Home' and 'Gidget Etc.', which keep the mood light despite the heavy theme of the record.

It's in these moments where 'Dark Comedy Performance…' shines. Never wallowing in the mistakes of the past, Hayes is content to poke fun at himself and his career on the likes of 'White Lies' and 'Burritos Alone', while the resolution on closing number 'Thanks For Growing Up With Me' is fittingly poignant. This means 'Dark Comedy Performance...' never feels like an exercise in self-flagellation, but more a forensic analysis of the failures and the lessons learned.

Something of a warts-and-all study of a disintegrating relationship, 'Dark Comedy Performance…', is a powerful and compelling example of narrative storytelling, filled with pathos and resigned humour. Stylistically exciting and thematically brave, it's an exceptional follow-up to one of 2017's finest indie-pop records.