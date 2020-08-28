WACO - Hope Rituals

Published: 1:29 pm, September 16, 2020 Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

WACO's second album arrives as a beacon of light after the tragic passing of their bassist Chris Cowley in 2018. Aptly titled 'Hope Rituals', it's exactly that; eleven eclectic songs of optimism and honesty.

WACO tackle their experimental disposition with might, like a feast where punk subgenres are the featured cuisine. There are pop-punk ragers like 'Good Days', the funk-tinged and ghoulish Clash-esque 'Learn To Live Again', whilst fuzzy punk poetry makes an appearance on 'Dark Before The Dawn'. 'Busy Livin" hits you with indie notes, and 'Physio' comes bellowing with bonkers hardcore punk.

There are tender moments too; 'Watch The Skies' soars beautifully, laced with harmonies and emotional riffs, and 'Great White Wall of Vodoo' is a call-to-action wrapped tightly in post-hardcore. All in all, 'Hope Rituals' is an album of positivity, hope and survival, searching for the silver linings on the darkest clouds.

