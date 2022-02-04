Published: 4:37 pm, March 10, 2022 Words: Dan Harrison.

When everything is turned to the top of the dial, it can be hard to identify quite what progress really is. With that in mind, here’s exhibit A - the new album from Venom Prison.

‘Erebos’ is a record with real muscle. Named after the personification of darkness in Greek mythology, it’s an album that pummels in all the right places, but isn’t afraid to try new ideas either. Bigger and with added depth, every song has its place - an ability to stand tall on its own two feet - but each pulls together as a whole too.

Never relenting, always going for the throat - there’s creativity in the chaos. A bracing, brilliant wake-up call to the future.