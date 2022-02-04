Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Venom Prison - Erebos

A bracing, brilliant wake-up call to the future.
Label: Century Media Records
Released: 4th February 2022
Rating: ★★★★
Venom Prison - Erebos
Published: 4:37 pm, March 10, 2022Words: Dan Harrison.

When everything is turned to the top of the dial, it can be hard to identify quite what progress really is. With that in mind, here’s exhibit A - the new album from Venom Prison. 

‘Erebos’ is a record with real muscle. Named after the personification of darkness in Greek mythology, it’s an album that pummels in all the right places, but isn’t afraid to try new ideas either. Bigger and with added depth, every song has its place - an ability to stand tall on its own two feet - but each pulls together as a whole too. 

Never relenting, always going for the throat - there’s creativity in the chaos. A bracing, brilliant wake-up call to the future.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cancer Bats have shared a new single, 'Lonely Bong'
Alexisonfire have announced their first full-length album in over 13 years
The Chats are back with a new line-up and a new single, ’Struck By Lightning’
Kevin Devine has shared a third single from his upcoming album - check out 'Override'
Rammstein have announced a new album for April, 'Zeit'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing