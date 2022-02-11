Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Underoath - Voyeurist

A band completely reinvigorated.
Label: Fearless Records
Released: 11th February 2022
Rating: ★★★★
Underoath - Voyeurist
Published: 4:35 pm, March 10, 2022Words: Alex Bradley.

Old dogs with new tricks and the bit between their teeth is the message that rings loud and clear from Underoath on ‘Voyeurist’. 

Thanks to their complete control on production, this record pushes and pulls the bands sound in every direction. Swinging from the euphoric release of ‘Hallelujah’ to the claustrophobic ‘I’m Pretty Sure I’m Out of Luck…’ then back again with the full-blooded, Ghostmane-featuring ‘Cycle’.

It draws a picture of a band completely reinvigorated and continuing to push themselves forward.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cancer Bats have shared a new single, 'Lonely Bong'
Alexisonfire have announced their first full-length album in over 13 years
The Chats are back with a new line-up and a new single, ’Struck By Lightning’
Kevin Devine has shared a third single from his upcoming album - check out 'Override'
Rammstein have announced a new album for April, 'Zeit'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing