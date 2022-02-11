Underoath - Voyeurist

Published: 4:35 pm, March 10, 2022 Words: Alex Bradley.

Old dogs with new tricks and the bit between their teeth is the message that rings loud and clear from Underoath on ‘Voyeurist’.

Thanks to their complete control on production, this record pushes and pulls the bands sound in every direction. Swinging from the euphoric release of ‘Hallelujah’ to the claustrophobic ‘I’m Pretty Sure I’m Out of Luck…’ then back again with the full-blooded, Ghostmane-featuring ‘Cycle’.

It draws a picture of a band completely reinvigorated and continuing to push themselves forward.