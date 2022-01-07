Twin Atlantic - Transparency

Published: 4:33 pm, March 10, 2022 Words: Dan Harrison.

At first listen, ‘Transparency’ may prove something as a shock. A record created as frontman Sam McTrusty isolated during the pandemic, recorded remotely with producer Jacknife Lee, it’s unlike anything the band have done before.

At times introspective and raw (opener ‘Keep Your Head Up’), at others playful in the extreme (‘One Man Party’), it’s an album that defies expectations with near glee. Packed with personality, it’s anything but generic.

Streams of consciousness, honest emotions and frustration with the world around us - Twin Atlantic’s latest effort may not be the one we thought we wanted, but in doing something different, it might be exactly the one we need.