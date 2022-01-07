Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Twin Atlantic - Transparency

Unlike anything the band have done before.
Label:
Released: 7th January 2022
Rating: ★★★
Twin Atlantic - Transparency
Published: 4:33 pm, March 10, 2022Words: Dan Harrison.

At first listen, ‘Transparency’ may prove something as a shock. A record created as frontman Sam McTrusty isolated during the pandemic, recorded remotely with producer Jacknife Lee, it’s unlike anything the band have done before. 

At times introspective and raw (opener ‘Keep Your Head Up’), at others playful in the extreme (‘One Man Party’), it’s an album that defies expectations with near glee. Packed with personality, it’s anything but generic. 

Streams of consciousness, honest emotions and frustration with the world around us - Twin Atlantic’s latest effort may not be the one we thought we wanted, but in doing something different, it might be exactly the one we need.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cancer Bats have shared a new single, 'Lonely Bong'
Alexisonfire have announced their first full-length album in over 13 years
The Chats are back with a new line-up and a new single, ’Struck By Lightning’
Kevin Devine has shared a third single from his upcoming album - check out 'Override'
Rammstein have announced a new album for April, 'Zeit'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing