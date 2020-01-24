Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Twin Atlantic - POWER

This is Twin Atlantic rebooted for 2020, and it rips.
Label: Virgin
Released: 24th January 2020
Rating: ★★★★
Twin Atlantic - POWER
Published: 2:20 pm, January 20, 2020Words: Dillon Eastoe.

After the somewhat polarising ‘GLA’ came out in 2016, Twin Atlantic have spent their time building their own studio in the heart of Glasgow to take full control of their next record. Trimmed to a three-piece, the result is an album of direct songs that are rooted in programmed synths and drums with guitars adding muscle to Sam Mctrusty’s characteristic brogue.

Lead single 'Novocaine' finds the band in an urgent, experimental mood, hi hats crashing at double speed and guitars mimicking keys as the vocals take the floor. The studio is the instrument here, a stark difference to the rehearsed indie rock captured on their first few records. Much of the album rides on propulsive processed drums and obnoxiously cranked synths and they’re knowingly deployed by a group who’ve nodded to Depeche Mode when describing their vision. The band who evoked Biffy on the angular 'Free' are well and truly left in 2011, replaced by slick suits and concise melodies.

The record is streamlined at ten songs and a few instrumental interludes and nothing extraneous is included. ‘Barcelona’ is the high point, capturing the euphoria of some of their best tracks while embracing their new ambition. This is Twin Atlantic rebooted for 2020, and it rips.

