Album review

Turnstile - GLOW ON

Turnstile are making their own rules now. Long may it continue.
Label: Roadrunner Records
Released: 27th August 2021
Rating: ★★★★★
Turnstile - GLOW ON
Published: 11:15 am, August 20, 2021Words: Dan Harrison.

Turnstile aren’t sticking within the lines. That’s the message of ‘GLOW ON’ - an album that continues to push into the new ground explored on 2019’s ‘TIME & SPACE’. 

Pulling from across the musical spectrum, there’s pop hooks and infectious energy to spare, from the crunch of ‘HOLIDAY’ to the wailing guitars of opener ‘MYSTERY’. Two appearances from the acclaimed Blood Orange only go to prove that Turnstile understand the new landscape of rock. The old boundaries are no more - attitude is everything. 

With a record like ‘GLOW ON’, Turnstile are making their own rules now. Long may it continue.

