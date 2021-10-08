Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Trivium - In The Court Of The Dragon

This is gargantuan music for the biggest of all stages.
Label: Roadrunner Records
Released: 8th October 2021
Rating: ★★★★★
Published: 12:44 pm, October 13, 2021Words: Dan Harrison.

Most bands do not get to ten albums, and those that do rarely manage it with wind still blowing in their sails. Trivium may have entered their third decade of existence, but the Florida quartet clearly still have something left to say, something which ‘In The Court Of The Dragon’ proves without doubt. 

From the opening atmospheric, orchestral build of ‘X’ into the pummelling, complex riffs of the album’s title- track, this is Trivium at the very top of their game. While some peers try to innovate by swerving out of their lane, on ‘In The Court Of The Dragon’ Trivium instead decide to further perfect their craft.

Pure, unadulterated metal, this is gargantuan music for the biggest of all stages.

