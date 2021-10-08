Trivium - In The Court Of The Dragon

Published: 12:44 pm, October 13, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

Most bands do not get to ten albums, and those that do rarely manage it with wind still blowing in their sails. Trivium may have entered their third decade of existence, but the Florida quartet clearly still have something left to say, something which ‘In The Court Of The Dragon’ proves without doubt.

From the opening atmospheric, orchestral build of ‘X’ into the pummelling, complex riffs of the album’s title- track, this is Trivium at the very top of their game. While some peers try to innovate by swerving out of their lane, on ‘In The Court Of The Dragon’ Trivium instead decide to further perfect their craft.

Pure, unadulterated metal, this is gargantuan music for the biggest of all stages.