Trash Boat - Don’t You Feel Amazing?

Published: 11:09 am, August 20, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

Trash Boat haven’t ever been slouches. Across their previous two albums, they’ve more than made the grade, mixing melody and lyricism to prove their mettle as one of the UK’s very best rock hopes. ‘Don’t You Feel Amazing?’ isn’t any of that though. It’s so, so much more.

From its opening title-track, this is a record setting out a whole new stall. Robust, propulsive and determined, it’s a band hitting hard and direct - an exposed nerve to the world around them. While peers scrabble around to find a way to evolve, only to end up feeling inauthentic or fake, Trash Boat’s latest mutation feels anything but. From growl of ‘Silence Is Golden’ to the beats and riffs of ‘Bad Entertainment’ (featuring Wargasm’s Milkie Way), there’s nothing cheap or forced here. Even the quieter moments cut through - ‘All I Can Never Be’ providing a subdued but welcome juxtaposition to the crashing waves around it.

Amazing doesn’t go far enough.