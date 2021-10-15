Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Tom Morello - The Atlas Underground Fire

A work that swings across the musical dial, there’s sure to be something for everyone.
Label: Mom + Pop
Released: 15th October 2021
Rating: ★★★
Tom Morello - The Atlas Underground Fire
Published: 12:43 pm, October 13, 2021Words: Dan Harrison.

Tom Morello doesn’t need to borrow anyone else’s star power. As the iconic guitarist of Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and Prophets of Rage, he’s a leader in his craft already. 

‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ isn’t one of those records that brings in the names for a cheap hit, but more to allow peers to combine for some genuinely fascinating collaborations. One look at the cast list alone is enough to make most feel inadequate. 

Making use of the magic of the internet during lockdown to put together an album of diverse but fascinating guests, there are appearances from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Bring Me The Horizon, Grandson, Mike Posner and more. Each artist brings their own special something to the party, but Morello’s iconic style remains unrestrained. 

A work that swings across the musical dial, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Check out Sleigh Bells' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Cyndi Lauper, Deftones, Madonna and more
Thrice: "I think about hope a lot"
Colleen Green: "I'm trying to figure out how to take responsibility for my own happiness"
Pulled Apart By Horses have revealed an April 2022 UK tour
Check out The Offspring's new video for 'The Opioid Diaries'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing