Tom Morello - The Atlas Underground Fire

A work that swings across the musical dial, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Published: 12:43 pm, October 13, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

Tom Morello doesn’t need to borrow anyone else’s star power. As the iconic guitarist of Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and Prophets of Rage, he’s a leader in his craft already.

‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ isn’t one of those records that brings in the names for a cheap hit, but more to allow peers to combine for some genuinely fascinating collaborations. One look at the cast list alone is enough to make most feel inadequate.

Making use of the magic of the internet during lockdown to put together an album of diverse but fascinating guests, there are appearances from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Bring Me The Horizon, Grandson, Mike Posner and more. Each artist brings their own special something to the party, but Morello’s iconic style remains unrestrained.

