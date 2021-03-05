Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Tigers Jaw – I Won't Care How You Remember Me

Tigers Jaw's most complete album yet.
Label: Hopeless
Released: 5th March 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 4:37 pm, February 16, 2021Words: Alex Bradley.

As the title suggests, 'I Won't Care How You Remember Me' sees Tigers Jaw at their most defiant and self-assured. 

The journey with the indie-punk misfits began angst-riddled and insecure over 15 years ago but their sixth album finds them flourishing. This time, tunes like 'Cat's Cradle' take confrontation head-on while 'Can't-Wait Forever' has the kind of drive that screams of a band fully realised and let loose. 

That confidence allows this album to bloom with many different shades, from the robust rock moments like in 'Hesitation', the shimmery 'After Laugher’-esque pop sadness of 'Commit' and the tenderness of 'Heaven Apart' to make this Tigers Jaw's most complete album yet.

