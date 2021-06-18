Tigercub - As Blue As Indigo

Published: 2:15 pm, August 18, 2021 Words: Finlay Holden.

After a brief pause, Brighton alt-rock trio Tigercub are following up their debut record and flurry of successive EP releases with a second full-length album, ‘As Blue As Indigo’, which pushes their discography to its limits and beyond to provide a luxuriously heavy listening experience.

Stepping away for a short and successful side-project has clearly instilled songwriter and frontman Jamie Hall with a mastery of dynamics; these ten tracks fluctuate in tempo and volume to establish their own structure, dashing between soulful acoustic moments and some seriously hefty instrumentals for maximum effect.

The record is a masterclass in maintaining attention as prolonged tension is felt throughout and could break into an audibly emotive explosion at any moment, a notion which is established with the snarling monster of an opening title track alongside fellow beasts including massive single ‘Stop Beating On My Heart (Like A Bass Drum)’.

This palpable weight also comes across through lyricisms as Jamie’s more vulnerable side is reflected thoroughly in deeply introspective commentary within both hard-hitters like ‘Blue Mist In My Head’ and sombre environments such as ‘Funeral’ - the angsty writing and elegant vocal delivery radiate a dark mood that fits the sonic aesthetic to a tee.

Based on a concept of observing complete emotional subjectivity, just as colour is based entirely on perception, all imagery surrounding this release has been focused on precisely crafting an atmosphere that is somehow simultaneously concise and expansive, and this is exactly what this album delivers in droves.

‘As Blue As Indigo’ yet again cements Tigercub as one of the most inventive rock groups on the UK scene by providing an undeniably extravagant and hulking escapade that’s beefy, bereft and belligerent - if you want to headbang your anxieties away, what more can you ask for?