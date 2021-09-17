Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Thrice - Horizons/East

Their most unrelenting record to date.
Label: Epitaph
Released: 17th September 2021
Rating: ★★★★★
Published: 11:19 am, October 13, 2021Words: Alex Bradley.

Thrice have become masters of control and restraint in recent albums, but ‘Horizons / East’ loosens that grip to wonderful effect. It’s an album on the offensive, refusing to rest on its laurels or let any track merely meander as with their predecessor.

Instead, Thrice have elected for a harder edge with the spiky riffs in ‘Buried in the Sun’ and the grungy guitar-bleeding of ‘Still Life’ indicative of a band eager to make a statement every chance they get.

There is no mistaking ‘Scavengers’ and ‘Summer Set Fire to the Rain’ are deep-rooted in frustration at our current culture of disinformation and environmental neglect as part of the album’s frequent references to the decay of civilisation.

It makes for their most unrelenting record to date, where the odd jazz-influenced drum groove, delicate piano solo or shuffling synth only serve as the calm before they bring another storm.

