The Wonder Years - Burst and Decay (Volume II) EP

Published: 5:00 pm, July 28, 2020 Words: Steven Loftin.

The heart of The Wonder Years’ music has always resided deep in the soul of frontman Dan 'Soupy' Campbell's words; offering up a look at his life and mind. With 'Burst & Decay', the covering elements - distorted guitars, fast-paced drums - are stripped away to reveal the beating heart of a songwriter.

The handful of songs that get the re-working treatment on the second edition of this project, each chosen to re-highlight forgotten deep cuts, have the care and attention they deserve. It's not just 'strap on an acoustic and have a go', they're reimagined, with additional atmosphere through strings or ambience to create a whole new world to get lost in.

It also offers a more intricate look, through delicate eyes, at what The Wonder Years give with their music; an understanding of life and all its pitfalls through moments of misery and happiness. They both go hand in hand, which can be hard to detail through the buoyancy of pop-punks loudness, but when there's nothing but the bare bones, it all screams through, and that understanding becomes a lifeline.

The fact that the heart of the songs is kept true to form is what makes 'Burst & Decay' so special; the storytelling 'I Wanted So Badly To Brave' finds new depths in its tale of abusive parents, while the hometown homaging 'Hoodie Weather' knows that lost-at-home feeling all too well and echoes it through piano and sweeping strings.

Is there anything The Wonder Years can't do?