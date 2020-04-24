The Used - Heartwork

Published: 6:03 pm, July 28, 2020 Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

The Used frontman Bert McCracken explains that ‘Heartwork’, his band’s eighth studio album, sits somewhere between the vulnerability and sincerity of ‘In Love and Death’, and the flair of ‘Lies For The Liars’ - and he couldn’t be more right. ‘Heartwork’ is the best of The Used, with futuristic curve balls thrown in to keep you from thinking that they’re just trying to reinvent the wheel.

Listing the production from long-term collaborator John Feldmann, the album kicks off with the zany, full-throttle energy of ‘Paradise Lost’. It’s quintessential The Used, and is a true statement that they’ve returned back to familiar ground (with open arms) following their previous, more experimental LP, 2017’s ‘The Canyon’.

‘Blow Me Away’ featuring Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler is the best example of the band fusing both what they’re best at and what they’ve yet to show the world. The choruses are huge and verses charge at breakneck speed, alongside jarring guitars against funky basslines that The Used are adored for. It’s simply them at their best.

‘Big, Wanna Be’ is the first taste of the futuristic side of the record, with a soaring, utopian feel, and ‘Cathedral Bell’ even more so with its magical alternative R&B energy and stirring, soulful harmonies. Playing with these sounds doesn’t feel alien at all for the post-hardcore band, as they’ve always utilised their innate grooves, as well as their sensitivity too. ‘Clean Cut Heels’ takes another bite out of the new with elements of house, funk and disco, with a whirring techno hook.

‘Obvious Blasé’ featuring Travis Barker is a touch of the poppier side, whereas ‘The Lottery’ comes charging straight after, red in the face with heavy hardcore and Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo. ‘Darkness Bleeds’ is hectic in the best way too, and really showcases the epic production value the band have gone for on this record.

At sixteen tracks long, ‘Heartwork’ is a strange record where the golden age of emo is at the core, yet somehow manages to keep you guessing with flickers of the future amongst the retrospective narrative. It might not be groundbreaking, but at least it’s not boring.

