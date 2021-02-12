Subscribe to Upset
Album review

The Pretty Reckless - ﻿Death By Rock And Roll

A band who continue to stand tall.
Label: Century Media Records
Released: 12th February 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 4:26 pm, February 16, 2021Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Four albums deep, Taylor Momsen’s The Pretty Reckless are pretty much veterans of their scene by now, but there’s little of the bloated, stand-still laziness that tends to plague bands after they reach a certain vintage. 

Working with Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, there’s no shortage of experience to go round - more so when you count the appearance of Rage Against The Machine’s iconic guitarist Tom Morello on the riotous ‘And So It Went’. A stomping ten-tonne weight, it’s matched by the wailing call of the album’s title-track. 

Momsen has long since cast aside any of the snobbish doubt that came alongside her earliest moves to become a legitimately great focal point for a band who continue to stand tall.

