The Offspring - Let The Bad Times Roll

Any suggestion The Offspring are about to run out of steam seems somewhat ridiculous.

Published: 2:49 pm, June 03, 2021 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

As we find ourselves in a bit of a pop-punk revival, The Offspring find themselves in the somewhat strange position of now being elder statesmen of their scene.

On the one hand, it gives - living legends deserve a certain degree of reverence. On the other, it can take away. Acts of this vintage quite often end up sounding out of touch, left repeating their same old tricks to a dwindling audience until they finally call it a day - especially when surrounded by so many new, engaged voices. There’s so much raw energy to ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’, though, that any suggestion The Offspring are about to run out of steam seems somewhat ridiculous.

An album here for a good time, from a band who are sticking around for the long haul, there’s still life in the old dogs left.