Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring iDKHOW, Laura Jane Grace, Black Foxxes, Salem and more.
Order a copy
November 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

The OBGMs - The Ends

This is punk at its most authentic self.
Label: Black Box
Released: 30th October 2020
Rating: ★★★★★
The OBGMs - The Ends
Published: 12:02 pm, October 29, 2020Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

The OBGMs grab life by the throat on their new record ‘The Ends’, demanding attention with their genre-fusing music that’s a sonic middle finger to society. ‘Outsah’ sets the tone of the record - djembe drums build an infectious tension (a feature throughout the record), whilst vocalist Densil McFarlane makes his opening statement without zero fucks, ‘I’ll fuck you up” he sings coolly - and that’s exactly what The OGBMs are here to do.

The tracks on the record convulse with a hip-hop swagger, whilst ferocious hardcore punk and deliciously fuzzy and raspy production benefit the immediacy of the whole record. Spitting fire with its radical attitude, this is punk at its most authentic self, where culture and versatility flow thickly through its veins (see ‘Triggered’ with its warped vocals that sound like satanic growls). ‘The Ends’ is ferocious and gnarly; blink and you’ll miss it.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lauran Hibberd has released a video for her new single, 'Boy Bye'
Asylums have shared a new live video for 'The Distance Between Left & Right'
Dream State have debuted a video for their new single, 'Monsters'
Happy.: "We disguise pretty intense messages in upbeat-sounding songs"
Several new acts have joined the line-up for Download 2021
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing