The OBGMs - The Ends

Published: 12:02 pm, October 29, 2020 Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

The OBGMs grab life by the throat on their new record ‘The Ends’, demanding attention with their genre-fusing music that’s a sonic middle finger to society. ‘Outsah’ sets the tone of the record - djembe drums build an infectious tension (a feature throughout the record), whilst vocalist Densil McFarlane makes his opening statement without zero fucks, ‘I’ll fuck you up” he sings coolly - and that’s exactly what The OGBMs are here to do.

The tracks on the record convulse with a hip-hop swagger, whilst ferocious hardcore punk and deliciously fuzzy and raspy production benefit the immediacy of the whole record. Spitting fire with its radical attitude, this is punk at its most authentic self, where culture and versatility flow thickly through its veins (see ‘Triggered’ with its warped vocals that sound like satanic growls). ‘The Ends’ is ferocious and gnarly; blink and you’ll miss it.