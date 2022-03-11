Subscribe to Upset
Album review

The Mysterines - Reeling

A debut album that more than makes the grade.
Label: Fiction Records
Released: 11th March 2022
Rating: ★★★★
The Mysterines - Reeling
Published: 12:00 pm, May 30, 2022Words: Dan Harrison.

If buzz can be earned, Liverpudlian newcomers The Mysterines have certainly earned it. Building the noise before the pandemic, they took the time off to get their heads down and craft a debut album that more than makes the grade. 

Beefy and determined, from opener ‘Life’s A Bitch (But I Like It So Much)’, frontwoman Lia Metcalfe sounds every inch the rock icon. Sometimes raw, honest and vulnerable, but never far off smashing through whatever obstinacy flung into its path, ‘Reeling’ is every bit a new band meeting their potential, shrugging, and taking another gigantic jump beyond. 

Teeth bared, fists up, The Mysterines are here. Pay heed.

