The Linda Lindas - Growing Up

Published: 2:37 pm, May 30, 2022 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Impossibly young and rising to mainstream awareness via a viral video clip recorded in a library, the ascent of The Linda Lindas might feel like the kind of narrative pre-written for a film, but there’s nothing fake or pre-destined about a band able to deliver a debut album this good.

Mixing righteous garage punk with a wholesome optimism, lead single ‘Growing Up’ lays down a manifesto - one that proves that, while their youth may be notable, it doesn’t require any caveats or asterisk. As the song that initially catapulted them into the spotlight, ‘Racist Sexist Boy’, closes the album, The Linda Lindas prove that beyond everything else, they provide hope for a scene that can sometimes feel like it has lost its way.

The kids aren’t just alright - they’re brilliant.