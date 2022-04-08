Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

The Linda Lindas - Growing Up

The Linda Lindas mix righteous garage punk with a wholesome optimism.
Label: Epitaph
Released: 8th April 2022
Rating: ★★★★★
The Linda Lindas - Growing Up
Published: 2:37 pm, May 30, 2022Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Impossibly young and rising to mainstream awareness via a viral video clip recorded in a library, the ascent of The Linda Lindas might feel like the kind of narrative pre-written for a film, but there’s nothing fake or pre-destined about a band able to deliver a debut album this good. 

Mixing righteous garage punk with a wholesome optimism, lead single ‘Growing Up’ lays down a manifesto - one that proves that, while their youth may be notable, it doesn’t require any caveats or asterisk. As the song that initially catapulted them into the spotlight, ‘Racist Sexist Boy’, closes the album, The Linda Lindas prove that beyond everything else, they provide hope for a scene that can sometimes feel like it has lost its way. 

The kids aren’t just alright - they’re brilliant.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Memphis May Fire: "I've never regretted a moment of vulnerability"
Alexisonfire have announced a UK tour for October
Taking Back Sunday: "It feels no time has passed at all"
PUPPY have shared a new 90s computer game video for 'Glacial'
Vukovi have announced a new album, 'Nula'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing