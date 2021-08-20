Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Trash Boat, Turnstile, Meet Me @ The Altar, iDKHOW and more.
Order a copy
September 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

The Joy Formidable - Into The Blue

On new LP ‘Into the Blue’, the band get a bit stuck.
Label: Hassle Records
Released: 20th August 2021
Rating: ★★★
The Joy Formidable - Into The Blue
Published: 11:05 am, August 20, 2021Words: Dillon Eastoe.

Since the release of 2016’s brooding, hulking 'Hitch', The Joy Formidable have largely taken their destiny into their own hands. These days they write, record and produce their own music without outside interference, releasing a good deal exclusively of it to their online fan club. 

That independence and a new sense of purpose re-energised the trio on last record ‘Aaarth’, a kaleidoscopic adventure through their past to a powerful present. On new LP ‘Into the Blue’, the band get a bit stuck. The title-track is a glorious swirl of tumbling vocals and crashing waves of shoegaze guitar, but as they hark back to the cacophony of early records some of the sparkle is absent; a few tracks hang around too long without leaving enough of an impression. 

Heavy metal riffs and guitar histrionics abound which will please fans who love them at their loudest, but others may miss the melancholia and melodic nous that anchors their best material.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Here's everything you need to know about Press to MECO’s new album, ‘Transmute’
Colleen Green has debuted a brand new track, 'Someone Else'
Check out Waterparks' new video for 'The Secret Life Of Me'
Orchards have returned with their first new material of 2021, 'Leave Us Here (We’re Fine)'
Rolo Tomassi are back with a brand new single, 'Cloaked'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing