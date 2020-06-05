Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

The Ghost Inside – The Ghost Inside

This is The Ghost Inside paying homage to themselves.
Label: Epitaph
Released: 5th June 2020
Rating: ★★★★
The Ghost Inside – The Ghost Inside
Published: 4:25 pm, July 29, 2020Words: Steven Loftin.

It’s been almost a year since The Ghost Inside’s comeback show following a tragic bus accident in 2015 which saw the LA five-piece rattled to the core. Having to overcome such tremendous hurdles, they’ve now returned with their fifth offering, and one thing is for sure, there are demons to exorcise and lives to live.

‘Still Alive’, with its curdling call of “This is the new sound of sacrifice” says it all. Few bands have had to deal with death so up close and personal, and this is The Ghost Inside paying homage to themselves, both through the self-titled nature of the album, and just doing what they do best; layering brutality with melodies that simmer.

It’s certainly clear they’re here to lay waste to any regrets, and to let whatever’s come before play no part in their future. It’s all about the howling words on ‘One Choice’, “I survive, I don’t surrender”. The Ghost Inside are back, and nothing can stop them.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Here's everything you need to know about illuminati hotties' new album 'FREE I.H.'
Run The Jewels have released a lyric video for their Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha collab, 'JU$T'
Best Coast are going to host a virtual show, performing their debut album in full
Plague Vendor have dropped a new video for 'Night Sweats', plus new track 'SPF'
snake eyes have shared a new stripped-down live video for their debut single, ‘don’t worry’
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing