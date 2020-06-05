The Ghost Inside – The Ghost Inside

Published: 4:25 pm, July 29, 2020 Words: Steven Loftin.

It’s been almost a year since The Ghost Inside’s comeback show following a tragic bus accident in 2015 which saw the LA five-piece rattled to the core. Having to overcome such tremendous hurdles, they’ve now returned with their fifth offering, and one thing is for sure, there are demons to exorcise and lives to live.

‘Still Alive’, with its curdling call of “This is the new sound of sacrifice” says it all. Few bands have had to deal with death so up close and personal, and this is The Ghost Inside paying homage to themselves, both through the self-titled nature of the album, and just doing what they do best; layering brutality with melodies that simmer.

It’s certainly clear they’re here to lay waste to any regrets, and to let whatever’s come before play no part in their future. It’s all about the howling words on ‘One Choice’, “I survive, I don’t surrender”. The Ghost Inside are back, and nothing can stop them.