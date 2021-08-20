The Dead Deads - Tell Your Girls It's Alright

Published: 5:30 pm, August 19, 2021 Words: Kelsey McClure.

‘Tell Your Girls It’s Alright’ may be one of the most ambitious albums of the year. Awesome guitar riffs? Check. Accordion backing track? Check. A campy musical theatre-esque interlude? Uh ... check. There truly is something for everyone on this whopping sixteen track release. It’s a fantastic fusion of practically every alternative subgenre: grunge, pop-rock, and indie meld together to create something great.

Opening track and all-round banger ‘Sea Beast’ lets you know what you’re in for from the start. From sweetly serenading the listener to shaking the Earth with her guttural growls. It's near unbelievable how quickly lead vocalist Daisy Dead can flip the switch.

Some tracks already feel like classics, no more so than hard rock anthem ‘Wait and See’, which easily could have been pulled from the discography of an iconic 90s group such as Hole. The Dead Deads cite artists ranging from Weezer to Led Zepplin as their influences, which explains the wonderfully eclectic nature.

Corey Taylor (of Slipknot and Stone Sour) joins the entourage on ‘Murder Ballad II’. After touring together in 2018 they paired up to co-write this wonderfully dark track, and his voice mixes in effortlessly to create gothic perfection.

Full of superb storytelling and fun lyrics, this band have created something dead good.