Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

The Chats - High Risk Behaviour

In-your-face, dripping with sweat and a feral ferocity, The Chats are here to kick up a fuss.
Label: Bargain Bin/Cooking Vinyl Australia Records
Released: 27th March 2020
Rating: ★★★★★
The Chats - High Risk Behaviour
Published: 5:29 pm, July 28, 2020

Any worries that ‘Smoko’ was gonna be a tough act to follow are slapped clean off faces within the first couple of minutes of ‘High Risk Behaviour’, the full-length debut from The Chats. THAT song propelled the Aussie punks to global notoriety almost instantly, pricking the eyes and ears up of the likes of Dave Grohl in the meanwhile. But that’s already history. Now, in-your-face, dripping with sweat and a feral ferocity, The Chats are here to kick up a fuss.

As the opener ‘Stinker’ slams into and through you, sneering with more than a hint of Sex Pistols at their least couldn’t-give-a-shit. And it doesn’t let up from there. With the vast majority of the tracks checking in at two minutes or less, it’s breathless but very far from basic. Bassist-vocalist Eamon Sandwith has spoken about a desire to stop things from getting boring and honestly, it never gets close. Whether it’s diving into social issues on ‘Guns’, telling the tale of being barred from venues because of those infamous mullets on ‘Keep The Grubs Out’, or building their own outlaw mythology on ‘Dine And Dash’, these are blistering full-fronted aural assaults.

Obviously inspired and influenced by the classic first wave of punk bands, the album still resonates with a heat and intensity that, just like those bushfires, can’t be easily put out. Like Amyl & The Sniffers’ debut last year, it hits that sweet spot of matching a classic sound with a set of rampaging anthems, unafraid to dabble in new styles that will continue to drag punk by its hair, whatever the style, deep into the 21st Century.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Broadside are forging ahead: "I'm going to swim until my fucking arms snap"
Perry Farrell has a glitzy new box set coming
Yours Truly have revealed a game-inspired video for 'Together'
Ghostemane has announced his eighth studio album, 'Anti-Icon'
Hot Milk have shared a new video for 'California's Burning'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing