Album review

The Blue Stones - Hidden Gems

These hidden gems aren’t keeping quiet for anyone.
Label: eOne
Released: 19th March 2021
Rating: ★★★★
The Blue Stones - Hidden Gems
Published: 10:37 am, March 18, 2021Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Big, brash, ballsy bar room rock will never lose its magic - that’s the spirit that runs throughout ‘Hidden Gems’, the new album from Canadian duo The Blue Stones. 

Sticking true to the adage that a guitar and drums can make enough of a noise all on their own, their second full-length has genuine swagger. ‘Shakin’ Off The Rust’ drips with assured confidence, while ‘Careless’ adds the sort of laid back beat that proves The Blue Stones aren’t a band stuck in another time. 

It’s when they let rip that the pair really hit their stride. ‘Let It Ride’ in particular hitting the mark. These hidden gems aren’t keeping quiet for anyone.

