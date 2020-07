Published: 5:12 pm, July 28, 2020 Words: Dan Harrison.

Born from a re-found love for heavy music, The Amity Affliction aren’t mucking about with their latest full-length, ‘Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them’.

Arriving in a rasping, atmospheric scream and a thumping charge, ‘Coffin’ sets the stall out from the word go. Ear-splitting, direct and frequently devastating, moments of relative contemplation or melody only highlight those crunching riffs even further.