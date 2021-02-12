Teenage Wrist – Earth Is A Black Hole

Published: 4:03 pm, February 16, 2021 Words: Kelsey McClure.

Following the release of their five-star debut 'Chrome Neon Jesus', Teenage Wrist underwent some major changes - the departure of their former vocalist/bassist Kamtin Mohager and guitarist Chase Barham being the most notable. In need of a new frontman, Marshall Gallagher stepped up to the plate and with their second album, 'Earth Is A Black Hole', has hit a home run.

Despite these major changes, the band have kept momentum and maintained their hold on the shoegaze genre. The pedal effects used range from dirty distortion to dreamy delay. At some points the guitar strings sound so twangy they might snap, especially noticeable on 'Wasting Time', a song of pure brilliance.

While the first album had a distinct 90s tint, this one has a more 00s vibe. Full of emo lyrics, it's comparable to classic pop-punk bands like Jimmy Eat World. In fact at points, Gallagher's vocals are reminiscent of All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth. His voice has a much brighter tone than his predecessor's grungier tenor.

Although different from previous releases, 'Earth Is A Black Hole' slots nicely in with the rest of the Teenage Wrist discography. The pair have produced a solid album.