Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
EP review

Sunflower X Poisonous Birds - Low Tide and the Dying Sun EP

A welcome addition from a songwriter who clearly is brimming with different ideas.
Label: Self-released
Released: 17th April 2020
Rating: ★★★★
Sunflower X Poisonous Birds - Low Tide and the Dying Sun EP
Published: 11:38 am, April 17, 2020Words: Dillon Eastoe.

With Black Foxxes currently in limbo following line-up changes and (of course) the global lockdown, frontman Mark Holley is taking time to release clutches of non-Foxxes music recorded over the past few years. 

The Sunflower EP a few weeks back was a collection of delicate acoustic tracks, with partner Ciara Flint providing vocals on the title track. By contrast, ‘Low Tide and the Dying Sun’, a collaboration with Bristol-based band Poisonous Birds adds a wash of synths and atmospherics to the DIY skeletons of songs, recorded on guitars and vocals. 

It’s a nice middle ground between the spare arrangements of Sunflower and the raging rock of Black Foxxes. Fingerpicked guitar skates on a programmed keyboard beat on ‘Low Tide’ and ‘Undertow’, before being overtaken by synth drones that congeal with distorted guitar chords. Tom Ridley of Poisonous Birds takes lead vocal on ‘Let’s’ while the drums tap afrobeat. ‘Without You’ is carried by discrete piano notes and Holley’s distinctive voice before an ending wash of synth (“the longer the note the more dread”). 

While we wait for the live music shutdown to end, it’s a welcome addition from a songwriter who clearly is brimming with different ideas. We can’t wait to hear what Black Foxxes have saved up for us.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Check out Lizzy Farrall's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Linkin Park, Avril Lavigne, Elton John and more
My Chemical Romance's first UK gig has been cancelled
The Acacia Strain have unleashed their new 7" 'C', featuring two new songs
Puppy have dropped a new video for 'Powder Blue', which didn't quite go as planned...
The Used have debuted their new single, 'Cathedral Bell'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing