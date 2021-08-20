Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Trash Boat, Turnstile, Meet Me @ The Altar, iDKHOW and more.
Order a copy
September 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Strange Bones - ENGLAND SCREAMS

It’s a bone-crushing journey; how many will survive it is yet to be seen.
Label: FRKST / 300 ENTERTAINMENT
Released: 20th August 2021
Rating: ★★★
Strange Bones - ENGLAND SCREAMS
Published: 11:13 am, August 20, 2021Words: Finlay Holden.

Blackpool noisemakers Strange Bones deliver their first full-length release in a six-year career with the loud and abrasive ‘England Screams’, a full-throttle, balls-to-the-wall record that pins you down and unleashes torrents of venomous sound upon you, whether you asked for it or not. Raucous vocalist Bobby Bentham works alongside his two brothers and close friend to utilise biting lyricisms in a world-building conquest of a seismic scale.

Opener ‘Jungle’ immediately immerses listeners in an overgrown and tangled environment of the band’s own creation by weaving groaning riffs, robotic and deformed vocals and distorted electronica into ferocious waves of auditory extremes that rise up in ecstatic anticipation and brutally crash down with a euphoric mania. These waves rush out across the 12 relentless and chaotic tracks, providing escapism through an adrenaline-fuelled adventure.

The record precariously balances light and dark, order and chaos, the old and the new; extremes are pushed in every direction with no second thoughts and no hesitation. The weight of each slashing note is incremented by the sheer debauchery of each sonic addition, but they are pulled along with a swagger that leaves no holds barred.

Guest features open up the airwaves for some moody and dirty verses, particularly PAV4N’s viscous offering on ‘Dogma’ which provides a charged interlude between thrashing segments of electro-punk. Almost every chorus requires some serious safety measures to prerequisite the threatening momentum exuded – put your seatbelts on, kids, this album gets dangerous very quickly.

It’s a bone-crushing journey; how many will survive it is yet to be seen.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Here's everything you need to know about Press to MECO’s new album, ‘Transmute’
Colleen Green has debuted a brand new track, 'Someone Else'
Check out Waterparks' new video for 'The Secret Life Of Me'
Orchards have returned with their first new material of 2021, 'Leave Us Here (We’re Fine)'
Rolo Tomassi are back with a brand new single, 'Cloaked'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing