Album review

State Champs - Kings Of The New Age

This album is everything pop-punk should be.
Label: Pure Noise Records
Released: 13th May 2022
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 4:14 pm, June 08, 2022Words: Alex Bradley.

You can blame it on MGK or Willow or whoever but pop-punk is getting reinvented and it’s the perfect opportunity for State Champs to show newcomers to the genre and diehards alike why they’re the kings of the new age.

It’s fun, pogo stick bouncy energy, huge hooks and youthful optimism; this album is everything pop-punk should be.

With Chrissy Constanza joining on the standout ‘Half Empty’ and cameos from Four Year Strong, Neck Deep’s Ben Barlow and country singer Mitchell Tenpenny too, the Champs have made sure that everybody is invited for their coronation.

