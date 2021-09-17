Spiritbox – Eternal Blue

Published: 11:37 am, October 13, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin.

Spiritbox have certainly been summoning the attention recently. Finally getting around to releasing their debut, this monster amalgamation of everything they’ve been working on while spreading the good word of Spiritbox and amassing fans the world over, has indeed been worth the wait.

Immediately dropping the sense of embarking on a journey of epic proportions, the frantic electric pulses that signal the beginning of 'Eternal Blue' indicate just how all-killer Spiritbox are. It also becomes abundantly clear to see why they’ve built such a fervent following. There’s an exalted power within that just as easily coasts across the impressive duality of vocalist Courtney LaPlante's soaring sermon or her gruelling screams from within. Factor in the orchestra sized swell of Mike Stringer and Bill Crook, and Spiritbox feel unstoppable.

Their now-trademark maelstrom, with its chugging undertow and delicate electronic flourishes lighting the way, is where Spiritbox truly shine. Everything feels prescient and ready to ignite their potential. Highlights including the extravagant 'Secret Garden', and a particularly vicious feature from Architects’ Sam Carter on 'Yellowjacket', but if any critical value had to be applied it would be simply that you need a nap after listening since it feels like you’ve travelled several thousand leagues on the adventure of a lifetime.

'Eternal Blue' sits simultaneously familiar and fresh. As if metal has, for the first time, found a home in the idea of epics and melody. A perfect scene of brutality and majesty all harmonising to create the next big thing: Spiritbox.