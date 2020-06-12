Spacey Jane - Sunlight

Published: 4:34 pm, July 29, 2020 Words: Steven Loftin.

Those cool, breezy garage cats Spacey Jane have hidden themselves away and emerged with a debut album that’s full to the brim of their soon-to-be classic sound. Featuring glimmering guitars, choruses to fall deep into and a beat that’ll get you scurrying quicker than your morning coffee, ‘Sunlight’ is befitting these trying times by being the perfect antidote to sour feelings.

Knowing that what they do best is popping a melody with lyrics which dig deep into the soul, the Aussie four-piece have enhanced this twenty-fold and are all the better for it. The confidence exuding from every this-is-our moment jam they’ve conjured up makes sure to cherish every moment you spend with it.

Now, you might think you can have too much of a good thing, but Spacey Jane have got you covered on their gloriously saccharine musical excursion by delving into the emotional spectrum of being an everyday human. With words acting like a sorbet to the mind so the sweet jams can continue their journey without rotting away, before you know it the ‘Wasted On Me’ journey disappears into a laid back sunset where life feels just that bit more manageable.