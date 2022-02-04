Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
EP review

Softcult - Year of the Snake EP

They’re a band with the style and substance to boot.
Label: Easy Life Records
Released: 4th February 2022
Rating: ★★★★
Softcult - Year of the Snake EP
Published: 4:29 pm, March 10, 2022Words: Steven Loftin.

Canadian duo Softcult are wasting no time. Since the release of last year’s ‘Year of the Rat’, their world has been building through the use of zines and community, and they continue the musical side with ‘Year of the Snake’. Still embracing those dark, feather-light pop jams with a gnarled twist, they’re not slowing down for their second outing. 

Kicking off with the raging ‘BWBB’, it’s these moments that tear through the hazy mist that offer the most promise and give a bite to the tracks that bark. Also finally housing their now infamous track ‘Uzumaki’ (after its tearing apart last year thanks to its similarity to Loathe’s ‘Two Way Mirror’), the time to reflect and reimagine has given a new lease to a cut that was already a lush heart-on-sleeve joy and also gives new meaning to the anxiety-ridden track while the closing white noises see this new year out. 

Softcult so far have consistently delivered a promising hazy, alt noise to get lost in, while knowingly giving voice to issues that matter, they’re a band with the style and substance to boot.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cancer Bats have shared a new single, 'Lonely Bong'
Alexisonfire have announced their first full-length album in over 13 years
The Chats are back with a new line-up and a new single, ’Struck By Lightning’
Kevin Devine has shared a third single from his upcoming album - check out 'Override'
Rammstein have announced a new album for April, 'Zeit'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing