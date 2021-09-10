Sleigh Bells - Texis

Published: 11:15 am, October 13, 2021 Words: Martyn Young.

Ten-plus years after their incendiary debut album, Sleigh Bells are still whipping up noise and confusion on their fifth album, ‘Texis’.

The duo of Derek Miller and Alexis Krauss’ all out guitar attack has always made them stand out on their own but this time their frenetic rock meshed with sugary pure pop hooks feels like it chimes with more contemporary scenes like the anything goes sound of hyperpop. They’re not doing anything different here but what they are doing is as reliably thrilling as ever. The guitars crunch and hit hard while the hooks are more insistent than on their last few releases. Standouts are the cheerleader rocket fuelled hype of ‘Locust Laced’ and the electro rush of single ‘Justine Go Genesis’.

They might be entering their second decade as a band, but Sleigh Bells brand of chaos might just capture a whole new audience on their strongest release in years.