Album review

Sleep Token – This Place Will Become Your Tomb

‘This Place…’ has a lot to get lost into; some of it is complete magic.
Label: Spinefarm
Released: 24th September 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 11:23 am, October 13, 2021Words: Alex Bradley.

Sleep Token have changed what is possible within rock, and ‘This Place Will Become Your Tomb’ only continues that. Ambient and soulful on one hand and total brutality in the other, the cloaked, anonymous collective have taken the foundations of their debut album and built upon them.

Opener ‘Atlantic’ pirouettes sublimely from light to dark, while tracks like ‘Mine’ introduce wavy synth sounds and ‘Telomeres’ features a Jerry Cantrell-style bluesy rock solo as affirmation, they’ll continue to push their boundaries in every direction.

It’s full with great moments, but in between those are some jagged transitions of sounds that don’t completely marry in an album that refuses to settle into a rhythm. Clocking in just under an hour, ‘This Place…’ has a lot to get lost into; some of it is complete magic.

