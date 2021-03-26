Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Meet Me @ The Altar, Electric Century, Citizen and loads more.
Order a copy
April 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

SKEGSS - Rehearsal

Sun-kissed narratives of love, friendship and youthful musings.
Label: Loma Vista
Released: 26th March 2021
Rating: ★★★
SKEGSS - Rehearsal
Published: 10:11 am, March 18, 2021Words: Phoebe De Angelis.

There’s something quite loveable about SKEGSS.

With a rustic charm and laissez-faire attitude, their second album ‘Rehearsal’ takes you on a road trip with the top down as it relays sun-kissed narratives of love, friendship and youthful musings.

Unapologetically laid-back punk, on the riotous ‘Bush TV’ their rebellion is contagious, inspiring circle pits and stage dives anywhere from dingy pubs to dodgy skate parks, while songs like ‘Picturesque Moment’ ready-made for festival singalongs.

Regardless of their laid-back attitude, SKEGSS are anything but lethargic when it comes to making their dreams a reality. Watch this space.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Dream Wife have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour to 2022
Rise Against have announced their new album, 'Nowhere Generation'
NOAHFINNCE has shared his new pop-punk number, 'Stupid'
DZ Deathrays and Ecca Vandal have teamed up for new single, 'Fear The Anchor'
Black Peaks are going to debut a new livestream show next month
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing