SKEGSS - Rehearsal

Published: 10:11 am, March 18, 2021 Words: Phoebe De Angelis.

There’s something quite loveable about SKEGSS.

With a rustic charm and laissez-faire attitude, their second album ‘Rehearsal’ takes you on a road trip with the top down as it relays sun-kissed narratives of love, friendship and youthful musings.

Unapologetically laid-back punk, on the riotous ‘Bush TV’ their rebellion is contagious, inspiring circle pits and stage dives anywhere from dingy pubs to dodgy skate parks, while songs like ‘Picturesque Moment’ ready-made for festival singalongs.

Regardless of their laid-back attitude, SKEGSS are anything but lethargic when it comes to making their dreams a reality. Watch this space.