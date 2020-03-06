Subscribe to Upset
August 2020
Album review

Silverstein - A Beautiful Place To Drown

More bands of their vintage could learn a lesson here.
Label: UNFD
Released: 6th March 2020
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 5:09 pm, July 28, 2020Words: Dan Harrison.

20-year anniversaries are usually a point for a band to reflect, sort through the attic and then cash in with some sort of special edition of a record long forgotten. Not so Silverstein, though. 

Instead, the post-hardcore legends return with a ninth studio album, ‘A Beautiful Place To Drown’ - a determination to keep pushing onwards overriding any opportunistic urge. 

It’s a record unafraid to try new things, too. Guests like Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo or Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie are one thing, but vital new voices like Princess Nokia are something else entirely. 

Understanding that genre boundaries are more a suggestion than a necessity, more bands of their vintage could learn a lesson here.

