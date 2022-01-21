Silverbacks - Archive Material

Published: 4:27 pm, March 10, 2022 Words: Melissa Darragh.

Back and better than ever, Irish rockers Silverbacks return with their striking second album, ‘Archive Material’.

From finding their feet with debut ‘Fad’, ‘Archive Material’ sees Silverbacks run with what they’ve learned. With Daniel Fox of Gilla Band (FKA Girl Band) on production once again, it sees the band take new strides. From ambient interludes to slick melodic hooks, the album is packed full of emotion, with stunningly smart composition remaining at the forefront. Using their three-strong guitar line-up to their advantage, they pack a fierce punch. Sometimes contemplative and romantic sounding, sometimes chaotic and headband worthy, ‘Archive Material’ takes you on a journey exploring genre and mood with all the style and intensity you’d expect.

As thoughtful as it is eclectic, ‘Archive Material’ is yet another winner under Silverbacks’ belt.