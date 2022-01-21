Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Silverbacks - Archive Material

‘Archive Material’ is yet another winner under Silverbacks’ belt.
Label: Full Time Hobby
Released: 21st January 2022
Rating: ★★★★
Silverbacks - Archive Material
Published: 4:27 pm, March 10, 2022Words: Melissa Darragh.

Back and better than ever, Irish rockers Silverbacks return with their striking second album, ‘Archive Material’. 

From finding their feet with debut ‘Fad’, ‘Archive Material’ sees Silverbacks run with what they’ve learned. With Daniel Fox of Gilla Band (FKA Girl Band) on production once again, it sees the band take new strides. From ambient interludes to slick melodic hooks, the album is packed full of emotion, with stunningly smart composition remaining at the forefront. Using their three-strong guitar line-up to their advantage, they pack a fierce punch. Sometimes contemplative and romantic sounding, sometimes chaotic and headband worthy, ‘Archive Material’ takes you on a journey exploring genre and mood with all the style and intensity you’d expect. 

As thoughtful as it is eclectic, ‘Archive Material’ is yet another winner under Silverbacks’ belt.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cancer Bats have shared a new single, 'Lonely Bong'
Alexisonfire have announced their first full-length album in over 13 years
The Chats are back with a new line-up and a new single, ’Struck By Lightning’
Kevin Devine has shared a third single from his upcoming album - check out 'Override'
Rammstein have announced a new album for April, 'Zeit'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing