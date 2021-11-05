Subscribe to Upset
Album review

SeeYouSpaceCowboy - The Romance Of Affliction

In your face, tense and essential, it’s an album of juxtapositions that makes perfect sense.
Label: Pure Noise Records
Released: 5th November 2021
Rating: ★★★★★
Published: 12:32 pm, February 09, 2022Words: Dan Harrison.

Two weeks after SeeYouSpaceCowboy finished recording their second full-length ‘The Romance Of Affliction, frontwoman Sgarbossa nearly died from a drug overdose. It’s that kind of darkness that envelops an album that finds comfort in the collapse - a brutal struggle to pull through and find meaning in chaos. 

If nothing else, it’s honest. Personal lyrics delivered with a hard punch to the gut, it’s anything but loud for the sake of it. Every scream and shout is earned - a release of something heartfelt. In your face, tense and essential, it’s an album of juxtapositions that makes perfect sense. 

