Seahaven – Halo of Hurt

Published: 2:05 pm, January 14, 2021 Words: Kelsey McClure.

After years of silence, fans of Seahaven feared the worst. With talks of a breakup floating around the internet, many were convinced this was the end. But, the band has put to rest any rumours of their demise with the release of their third studio album ‘Halo of Hurt’. This marks the first album Seahaven has released in over half a decade. Self-produced and signed to a new label, they are back and better than ever.

The record opens with the chill-inducing six-minute track ‘Void’. This song is gorgeously cinematic and sets the ambience for the rest of the LP. It may be the greatest song the band has put out yet. It gives an exciting bait-and-switch; gentle yet eerie beats lull you into a false sense of security before crashing into a jaw-dropping shred of guitar. They could have just dropped this song alone and fans would be satisfied.

Each accompanying track is equally as impressive. Kyle Soto’s ghostly vocals float between songs like a spectre. Paired with the haunting use of synth, certain tracks will cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand on end. Spooky lead single ‘Moon’ proved as the perfect introduction to this new chapter. ‘Dandelion’ has stellar instrumentals, with a moody bassline and infectious drumming. ‘Living Hell’ brings a daunting swell of emotion to an already melancholy record. ‘Eraser’ is a beautiful closing track; listeners will be quick to press repeat and experience the record all over again.

‘Halo of Hurt’ is a wintery work of art that was well worth the wait. The band can put to rest any anxieties surrounding their return, as they have exceeded expectations.