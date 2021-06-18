Subscribe to Upset
EP review

Scalping - Flood EP

Scalping are proving that guitar music can know no bounds.
Label: Houndstooth
Released: 18th June 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 2:17 pm, August 18, 2021Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

Bristol group Scalping push the boundaries of electronic music and hardcore further on their second EP ‘FLOOD’. 

The band not only prove they can make mosh-pit ready corkers with opening ‘Monolithium’ where aggressive guitars fuse with techno and drum and bass beats, but dance floor epics too - the acid synth ‘Cloudburst’ sees grating guitars clamour against persistent, haywire electronics. Finishing off on the bubbling ‘Empty Cascade’ is apt, as it reminisces on the band’s hardcore beginnings, transforming into electronic sonic conviction. 

Uniting two seemingly opposed forces all in the name of a good time, Scalping are proving that guitar music can know no bounds, just in the same way dance music always has.

